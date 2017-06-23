Spotify icon on/off indicators (twitter.com)
6 hours ago from Spencer Holtaway, Product Design Manager at Dialpad
I always had trouble with the off/on states for these icons, and thought it was interesting that they used this dot indicator instead of re-drawing their icons.
I like that it is a lightweight indication without forcing a background or container on to the icon.
