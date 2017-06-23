Now I'm in deep shit

3 hours ago from

We love freelancing and making an impact and usually, we make a lot of money doing so. But things aren't always so great.

This post is going to be three things. 1) A lot of grammar mistakes 2) A life lesson (for lazy average designers like me) 3) My desperate call for help

Let's start with #2, since probably we already covered #1.

Few months in the past I had it all. A cool job, a decent amount of money and no fears whatsoever. I was in the COMFORT ZONE (i really have to learn how to hate the comfort zone). It makes you lazy and unproductive.

After my company started to fall apart, I started to realize I have nothing. My job was relatively easy, so I learned nothing new, and thanks to nda, I have nothing to show.

Since I was in my so great comfort zone, I was saying to myself things like "you don't need personal projects right now", "personal branding? I already have a job, they know me by my name", "portfolio? nah, I'm not good enough yet, let's just wait 2 years or so when I'll have something really good to show"

I was so stupid. I mean, who prepares for the next job after he loses one? I did and I hope you don't.

After this shit happened, I added some vacations days (money spending days) and some lazy day. Of course, I had to re-watch all game of thrones seasons before the new one comes around. So important.

Okay now, that's too long already, let's jump to my life lesson.

NEVER underestimate the power of comfort zone. Do the thing you don't want to do, so you won't end up like I did. ALWAYS have some personal projects going on, they can end up being more important than your high paying job. Connect to other designers, do some stuff together and learn constantly. Learn EVERY day, until the day you become the best designer ever and you can lay down for a while.

3

I don't need money and I don't want a job that is saving files for someone because he felt sorry for me.

I would like some advice from those wiser than me, what do you do when you can't afford to pay for Adobe cloud anymore?

I would also like to keep myself busy, so if you are working on an awesome project and you need a hand, I would like to cooperate. For free. I just want designing to be fun for me again.

1 comment

  • Benjamin RogersBenjamin Rogers, 2 minutes ago

    You clearly have hit a low point if you can't pay the $50/month. The problem is, you need that tool to get work.

    First, I'd take a hard look at your finances. What monthly payments do you need to make and to whom. Prioritize them for the situation you are in. Look to cut frivolous items temporarily while you get back on your feet.

    Since you need a CC to have Adobe, you should be able to keep it (and accrue debt), but that's OK if you can find new revenue sources quickly.

    The most powerful tool for any designer is the community and connections. Reach out to old colleagues and bosses. Simply hit them up with a simple "Hey, I'm freeing up for work in the near future, so if you or anyone you know has a project coming up that might need someone like me... let me know! Hope all is well!" Try and leverage that network ASAP.

    Also, I have taken jobs that I'd never show in a portfolio, but they pay decent... and more importantly, they grow my network. I've done Powerpoint slides for CEOs... who then refer me to other CEOs and then yadda yadda... you have a larger network. Sometimes what you may consider work that's beneath you or not glamorous, leads to great opportunities down the road.

    Also, having a relatively current web presence is HUGE. Dan Petty recently talked about this. Screw a custom site... it's a waste of time - especially for you right now. Get samples up on Dribbble or Behance NOW. If you can afford it - rock a template site with a free domain (DN perks FTW) and focus only on showing the work. Since you have NDA action, can you at least post "snippits" of the work that tease your style/layout/skills?

    When I did my own thing in the past, I also kept an open dialogue with a couple of recruitment agencies... and they would sometimes feed me some pretty cool 3-6 month gigs for companies I would have never gotten into alone at the time. Yeah, they take a cut... but it was all portfolio worthy stuff at the time... and again... built a network at those companies. Multiple times, someone would reach out to me after they had moved companies.

    Good luck.

    0 points