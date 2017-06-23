Now I'm in deep shit

We love freelancing and making an impact and usually, we make a lot of money doing so. But things aren't always so great.

This post is going to be three things. 1) A lot of grammar mistakes 2) A life lesson (for lazy average designers like me) 3) My desperate call for help

Let's start with #2, since probably we already covered #1.

Few months in the past I had it all. A cool job, a decent amount of money and no fears whatsoever. I was in the COMFORT ZONE (i really have to learn how to hate the comfort zone). It makes you lazy and unproductive.

After my company started to fall apart, I started to realize I have nothing. My job was relatively easy, so I learned nothing new, and thanks to nda, I have nothing to show.

Since I was in my so great comfort zone, I was saying to myself things like "you don't need personal projects right now", "personal branding? I already have a job, they know me by my name", "portfolio? nah, I'm not good enough yet, let's just wait 2 years or so when I'll have something really good to show"

I was so stupid. I mean, who prepares for the next job after he loses one? I did and I hope you don't.

After this shit happened, I added some vacations days (money spending days) and some lazy day. Of course, I had to re-watch all game of thrones seasons before the new one comes around. So important.

Okay now, that's too long already, let's jump to my life lesson.

NEVER underestimate the power of comfort zone. Do the thing you don't want to do, so you won't end up like I did. ALWAYS have some personal projects going on, they can end up being more important than your high paying job. Connect to other designers, do some stuff together and learn constantly. Learn EVERY day, until the day you become the best designer ever and you can lay down for a while.

3

I don't need money and I don't want a job that is saving files for someone because he felt sorry for me.

I would like some advice from those wiser than me, what do you do when you can't afford to pay for Adobe cloud anymore?

I would also like to keep myself busy, so if you are working on an awesome project and you need a hand, I would like to cooperate. For free. I just want designing to be fun for me again.