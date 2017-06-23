Any rock climbers out there?

Hey DN, I've been working on "fitness tracker" (think Fitbit) for rock climbers. My background is in software engineering, but we've just engaged with an industrial designer to help with the physical design of the wristband. I'm wondering if there are any climbers lurking here who would be interested in video chatting with me for 15 minutes about a couple different design directions that we are considering taking. I'm mostly curious about your perspective as a climber, but also as a designer.

If you're curious on the project there's a (slightly outdated) demo video here: http://www.climbalytics.com/update/demo-video-of-prototype-2