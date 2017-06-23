School of Visual Arts Design and Advertising 2017 App (itunes.apple.com)
3 days ago from David Diliberto, Designer at Chandelier Creative
The most fire app?
I believe he means they have discarded the maximum quantity of incandescence.
Does thou not ponder the possibility of "fire" relating to temperature instead of incandescence?
Why didn't they just make a website for it?
I think the app is in its 3rd year. But with that, the work and UI design refreshes.
Also, they release a book every year designed by one of the faculty. It's a big thing to get your work published in it.
Is this important to anyone outside of SVA?
I'm going to assume "fire" is a good thing but I'm not seeing anything outstanding about this app. Certainly nothing a web app couldn't have done just as well.
The design and advertising department portfolio app.
Digging the 90's style 3D buttons on the menu. Very retro. Didn't know skeuomorphism was making a comeback.
Fiyah
