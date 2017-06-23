10 comments

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 3 days ago

    The most fire app?

    • Bevan StephensBevan Stephens, 3 days ago

      I believe he means they have discarded the maximum quantity of incandescence.

      • Harris ThompsonHarris Thompson, 2 days ago

        Does thou not ponder the possibility of "fire" relating to temperature instead of incandescence?

  • Adam Hayman, 3 days ago

    Why didn't they just make a website for it?

    • David DilibertoDavid Diliberto, 3 days ago

      I think the app is in its 3rd year. But with that, the work and UI design refreshes.

      Also, they release a book every year designed by one of the faculty. It's a big thing to get your work published in it.

  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, 2 days ago

    Is this important to anyone outside of SVA?

  • Stuart McCoyStuart McCoy, 3 days ago

    I'm going to assume "fire" is a good thing but I'm not seeing anything outstanding about this app. Certainly nothing a web app couldn't have done just as well.

  • David DilibertoDavid Diliberto, 3 days ago

    The design and advertising department portfolio app.

    • 3D Design
    • Advertising
    • Branding
    • Data Vis
    • Editorial Design
    • Film
    • Illustration
    • Installation
    • Interaction Design
    • Motion Design
    • Package Design
    • Print Design
    • Photography
    • Typography
    • Web Design
  • Phil LegrosPhil Legros, 3 days ago

    Digging the 90's style 3D buttons on the menu. Very retro. Didn't know skeuomorphism was making a comeback.

  • Andrew LeeAndrew Lee, 2 hours ago

    Fiyah

