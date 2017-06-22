Web design best practices
8 hours ago from Bevan B, Freelancer
Hi,
I'm a back-end developer trying to improve my design skills.
I came across this wonderful site the other day, which advises a few basic principles.
Are there any other sites/books/videos like this spelling out web design best practices? Is there anything you would have added to the site I linked to above?
Thanks!
