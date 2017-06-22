This post previously linked to an article written by Creative Commons that was inaccurate at best. Amongst other claims Creative Commons incorrectly stated that the new Unsplash license was revocable.
Nick Noble, 6 hours ago
Well fuck.
Stephanie Liverani, 2 hours ago
Hey Nick!
While we’re no longer using CC0, the spirit of our license is unchanged (it’s still sub-licensable & non-revocable). The article above doesn't share the facts of the Unsplash License correctly, so we shared our reply here: https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
Would love to help with any questions you might have.
Jacob Cooper, 6 hours ago
So... wondering if I get this right: A side project that was radical with the idea of sharing by default images in the public domain gets love from a community, grows with and because of its community, becomes a company, gets money from investors, and hey... here we switch to start milking the community. This is smelly, isn't it? Why?.
Rizwan Javaid, 6 hours ago
Yeah, it's a shady move by them.
Stephanie Liverani, 34 minutes ago
Hey Rizwan :) hope you were able to see my reply to Jacob's message.
If you have any questions, would love to help!
Rizwan Javaid, 1 minute ago
Hi Stephanie. Thanks for reaching out to clarify my misunderstanding. :)
Stephanie Liverani, 2 hours ago
Hey Jacob,
The change in the Unsplash License affects mainly those copycat sites that pull images from Unsplash, slap them on their site, and don't credit (or properly credit contributors). We were receiving countless complaints from our community, and felt that this is not the type of usage that we want to support.
We elaborated on that here: https://community.unsplash.com/help-section/what-is-the-unsplash-license-and-where-can-i-find-it
and in our Manifesto: https://community.unsplash.com/articles/manifesto
The Unsplash License is very similar to the CC0 License, in that it supports creativity, free usage of photos under personal and commercial use, and it is sub-licensable and nonrevokable.
It's unfortunate that the article shared by the CC team portrays the License in such a way that is different to CC0, but the spirit is still the same.
We felt that it was important to share our point of view, so we put together this response to the Creative Commons post: https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
Hope this clarifies, but it would be my pleasure to answer any additional questions you may have.
Thanks!
Tiffany Ta, 4 hours ago
Looks like the only change they're trying to make is to stop copycat Unsplash sites and that there's no change to how people are currently using their images. https://twitter.com/stephliverani/status/877962056204304384
Stephanie Liverani, 32 minutes ago
This is correct. Thanks for sharing!
Nate Daubert, 3 hours ago
It looks like they just disassociated with CC. if you look at their license it looks like you can still use the image however you'd like. https://unsplash.com/license
I think Creative commons is just upset by someone leaving their community and are throwing shade.
Stephanie Liverani, 31 minutes ago
Hey Nate, that's correct - the Unsplash License is in the same spirit as CC0. Thanks for sharing.
I'm here if you have any other questions!
Luke Chesser, 2 hours ago
Hey DN, I'm Luke one of the cofounders of Unsplash. We've been building Unsplash for 5 years with the vision that beautiful photos be free to share and use. Nothing about that has changed. It's what makes Unsplash special.
A week ago we released a revised version of our license and terms that moved photos that are released in the future to not use CC0. The revised license is exactly like CC0 minus one change: you cannot mass download the library for redistribution as a competing service. You can still download all photos for free, use them without credit (though we entourage credit), and use them in commercial or personal works. Nothing about that has changed.
We did not make the license change lightly: we worked with our community of contributors for the last two years and this change addresses many of their complaints and the legal issues that have arisen from redistribution.
The CC article linked here unfortunately gets many points wrong. As commenters have pointed out, CC has a vested interest in Unsplash staying under a CC license, since they receive funding from donors based on the communities they support. We've written up a response to the CC article that addresses many of the points that they get wrong: https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
We've also written up a bunch of FAQs that answer common questions about the license: https://community.unsplash.com/help-section/what-is-the-unsplash-license-and-where-can-i-find-it
We're answering any and all questions regarding the license, here, on twitter (@unsplash) or via email (friends@unsplash.com).
Tiffany Ta, 5 hours ago
Does anyone know how this will affect Invision's use of Unsplash in their Craft plugin?
Stephanie Liverani, 7 minutes ago
Hey Tiffany,
There are no changes as the Unsplash License is similar in spirit to the CC0 (free to use, requires no attribution, license is unrevokable, can be used for commercial and personal use), except for one change: we do not allow users to scrape the photos from Unsplash to create copycat sites.
We created this change to protect and support our contributors in a way that the CC0 License could not. More here: https://community.unsplash.com/help-section/what-is-the-unsplash-license-and-where-can-i-find-it
We also wanted to share our points on Creative Commons' post, because some of the facts presented in that post aren't true. You can read that here: https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
We try to support our contributors as much as we can, and we've been doing so since the early days. It's in our Manifesto, and the change in the Unsplash License allows us to do so.
If you have any questions, I'd be happy to help!
Arix King, 1 hour ago
By the looks of it, Unsplash isn't really doing this to harm or undercut users. Instead, they are trying to inhibit the growth of websites that use their API to build Unsplash competitors. Having seen Unsplash photos on sites like Pexels pulled in via API or scraping, this makes sense. They are just trying to protect their model and keep others from ripping off their idea with their own content.
Seems fair—only part I don't like is the revocable license. Leaves a BIG window for abuse to occur, but I'm not too worried.
Luke Chesser, 12 minutes ago
Hey Arix, unfortunately the CC article doesn't get the revocable part (among other things) right. The Unsplash License is irrevocable. The only thing we will stop doing at the discretion of the photographer is stop distribution of the photo if they delete the photo from Unsplash. However that doesn't make any uses or future uses of the photo any different: they're still allowed and free.
Andrew C, 5 hours ago
This almost defeats their own competitive advantage—but I'll wait to see how they implement creative-commons photos before avoiding the site altogether.
Luke Chesser, 4 minutes ago
Hey Andrew. Exactly our thinking too! That's why the license remains exactly the same for the amazing uses of Unsplash that we all use it for. The only change from CC0 is that newly submitted photos on Unsplash can't be mass compiled and redistributed on a competing service. We've written about why we added that change here https://community.unsplash.com/articles/unsplashlicense and addressed the inaccuracies from the CC article here https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
Matt Hirsch, 4 hours ago
Can anyone confirm this is real? Nothing on Unsplash's site makes any mention of this including their license and terms sections.
Luke Chesser, 9 minutes ago
Hey Matt, happy to confirm that this article gets most of the points wrong. It's true that we no longer use a license called CC0 but we instead created a new license that allows for all the same uses as CC0, minus mass compiling and redistribution on a competing service. All photos can still be used for free, for commercial or personal purposes, without requiring attribution.
We've written up a response to their claims here if it helps https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
Mitchell Knight, 4 hours ago
The new Unsplash-branded license is revocable. This means that Unsplash or the author could, at any time, change their mind about how people can use the images they have previously downloaded. This is a significant change from CC0.
Following the switch to the new Unsplash-branded license, there is no marking of works that were previously shared in the public domain using CC0.
These are major issues. This opens up Unsplash users to potential copyright lawsuits from relicensed images or licenses that are revoked under the new Unsplash-branded license.
Stephanie Liverani, 4 minutes ago
Hey Mitchell,
Unfortunately some of the points in that post aren't reflective of the Unsplash License.
The Unsplash License is similar in spirit to the CC0 (free to use, requires no attribution, license is unrevokable, can be used for commercial and personal use), except for one change: we do not allow users to scrape the photos from Unsplash to create copycat sites.
We created this change to protect and support our contributors in a way that the CC0 License could not. More here: https://community.unsplash.com/help-section/what-is-the-unsplash-license-and-where-can-i-find-it
We also wanted to share our points on Creative Commons' post, which you can read here: https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
If you have any questions, I'd be happy to help!
Skyler Hughes, 4 hours ago
Hmm unsplash's site still says otherwise?
Luke Chesser, 27 minutes ago
Yup you're exactly right Skyler. Thanks for pointing that out :)
Ratik Sharma, 3 hours ago
Wtf?!
Luke Chesser, 15 minutes ago
Hey Ratik,
The article unfortunately gets a lot of points wrong. We no longer use CC0, but the photos are still free to use in both commercial and personal projects, and the license is not revocable, despite what the article says.
We've written up a response that clarifies the article here: https://community.unsplash.com/articles/inresponsetocc
Happy to answer any questions.
Joe Roberto, 2 hours ago
SO LONG UNSPLASH! It was nice while you gave a fack.
Stephanie Liverani, a minute ago
Hey Joe!
My co-founder Luke addressed all the issues and false claims by the CC article above.
Hope this helps!
Sean Goodwin, 3 hours ago
Pressure put on Crew by Tiny?
Mikael Staer, 3 hours ago
Unlikely. Unsplash is now it's own company.
Sean Goodwin, 2 hours ago
Oh wow! Missed that. Well I hope they play this license issue smart.
Stephanie Liverani, a minute ago
Hey Sean!
My co-founder Luke addressed all the issues and false claims by the CC article above.
Hope this helps!
