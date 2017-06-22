Unsplash images are no longer in the public domain (creativecommons.org)
1 hour ago from Christopher Skillicorn, Designer
1 hour ago from Christopher Skillicorn, Designer
This almost defeats their own competitive advantage—but I'll wait to see how they implement creative-commons photos before avoiding the site altogether.
Well fuck.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now