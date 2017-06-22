We want minimal CMS for portfolio + blog.
2 hours ago from Dana (dmxt), Designer & Front-end Developer
It's difficult for me to find a minimal CMS that can handle two things - projects and blogs and allow full CSS control from top to bottom for different pages (unlike Kirby), and allow plain HTML page as a part of page (instead of cramming html inside MD file like Kirby), with functional project upload, management, additionally features like page next/previous and thumbnails. Some of us want to make some page unique and pretty, like what http://work.co/ did.
Call it Dream CMS because that is my dream. Or WordPress.
