We want minimal CMS for portfolio + blog.

It's difficult for me to find a minimal CMS that can handle two things - projects and blogs and allow full CSS control from top to bottom for different pages (unlike Kirby), and allow plain HTML page as a part of page (instead of cramming html inside MD file like Kirby), with functional project upload, management, additionally features like page next/previous and thumbnails. Some of us want to make some page unique and pretty, like what http://work.co/ did.

Call it Dream CMS because that is my dream. Or WordPress.

  • brennan smith, 1 minute ago

    I switched to Perch CMS due to some of the same concerns you are having. You can also download and test it locally before you buy to see if it fits your needs. Perch CMS

