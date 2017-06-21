What do you think about this idea?
8 hours ago from Caleb Sylvest, Experience Designer at Spacetime
Hey DNers,
I'd like some feedback and input on an idea that has lived in my head for a couple years and I finally executed an initial concept.
I have previous experience in the fine arts world – drawing, painting, printmaking, etc – and a common method of learning and growing your skills is to recreate the work of master artists; ie. create a Master Study. The concept goes back hundreds of years, recreating the works of Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Monet, Manet, and so on.
My thought was to take that concept and apply it to our field and what we practice everyday. Because we already learn and seek influence from other designers, just not explicitly so. So, my thought was act on the concept and share as I go.
I don't know what this is, where it will go, it it's a good idea or useful to anyone. And therefore would love input of what you think. Be nice. Or else ;)
Watch the first Episode here:
