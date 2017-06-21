Alternatives to Adobe Cloud

1 hour ago from , antonsten.com

Looking to hear from designers that have canceled their Adobe subscriptions - what software do you use (besides. Sketch/Figma)? I would need an alternative to Photoshop & Indesign

8 comments

  • Nick Dominguez, 24 minutes ago

    Affinity Designer is a pretty adequate replacement for Illustrator in my opinion. Also hearing good things about Affinity Photo.

    1 point
  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 25 minutes ago

    I've cancelled my Adobe subscriptions and use these apps that are either free or don't cost nearly as much as a subscription to Adobe would:

    • Sketch -> UI design (my only subscription)
    • Affinity Designer -> Illustrator replacement
    • Affinity Photo -> Photoshop replacement
    • Hitfilm 4 Express -> After Effects replacement
    • Pixave -> Bridge replacement
    • Google Fonts -> Typekit replacement ... sorta :)
    0 points
  • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, a minute ago

    Additionally, I'd love to hear if anyone has photography-related alternatives.

    Lightroom 5 is still available for one-time purchase, but I'm not crazy about paying $150 for software that is 3 or 4 years old.

    I've heard some good things about Capture One Pro. Does anyone here have experience with it or an alternative?

    0 points
  • Elliott ReganElliott Regan, 1 hour ago

    Photoshop has many alternatives with different feature-sets, but InDesign is a little more difficult to replace. Affinity Designer looks like it has some print-specific features, but I doubt that it does everything you might need InDesign to do.

    0 points
  • Hanu ManHanu Man, a minute ago

    For Illustrator ... Figma and Gravit

    0 points