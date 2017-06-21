Alternatives to Adobe Cloud
1 hour ago from Anton Sten
Looking to hear from designers that have canceled their Adobe subscriptions - what software do you use (besides. Sketch/Figma)? I would need an alternative to Photoshop & Indesign
Looking to hear from designers that have canceled their Adobe subscriptions - what software do you use (besides. Sketch/Figma)? I would need an alternative to Photoshop & Indesign
Affinity Designer is a pretty adequate replacement for Illustrator in my opinion. Also hearing good things about Affinity Photo.
I've cancelled my Adobe subscriptions and use these apps that are either free or don't cost nearly as much as a subscription to Adobe would:
I didn't know about Hitfilm 4 Express. It's good for motion graphics?
Additionally, I'd love to hear if anyone has photography-related alternatives.
Lightroom 5 is still available for one-time purchase, but I'm not crazy about paying $150 for software that is 3 or 4 years old.
I've heard some good things about Capture One Pro. Does anyone here have experience with it or an alternative?
Photoshop has many alternatives with different feature-sets, but InDesign is a little more difficult to replace. Affinity Designer looks like it has some print-specific features, but I doubt that it does everything you might need InDesign to do.
Affinity is working on Affinity Publisher with a beta due out this year. If you scroll down to the bottom of this page, you'll see the info: https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/about/
Serif is developing an InDesign competitor called Publisher (last Point on this site). So just wait a little bit longer and you can ditch InDesign as well.
