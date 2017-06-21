Starting an agency can be hard - why do we do it? (perspective.fm)
1 hour ago from Jon Darke, Designer at www.everyinteraction.com
1 hour ago from Jon Darke, Designer at www.everyinteraction.com
On this episode Jon & Dan take a listener question. Steve Cowburn writes in to ask:
“Why do people start their own companies, given that the rewards and workload can be tough? What is that 'certain something' that we get out of doing it for ourselves?”
To answers Steve’s questions, Jon & Dan cover the following topics:
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now