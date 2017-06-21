2 comments

  • William BengtssonWilliam Bengtsson, 3 hours ago

    Hello!

    I've created a website that links for hip hop tracks every Friday. It's like a blog but with just four quality links.

    I haven't coded in a while so decided to update my coding habits by building this. It's built on Foundation 6.

    There's a lot of hip hop being published every day. Franklins will attempt to collect the four tracks of highest quality every week. It's not made to make money, just a place for people to discover four quality tracks every Friday.

    It's an attempt to curate a list of a more personal touch of music, like a sub genre in itself, by being selected by taste.

    If you feel you got the time, please check it out! Cheers!

  • Charles JonesCharles Jones, 4 minutes ago

    This is C R I S P. Love what you are doing here. Subscribed already!

