3 hours ago from William Bengtsson, UI Designer
Hello!
I've created a website that links for hip hop tracks every Friday. It's like a blog but with just four quality links.
I haven't coded in a while so decided to update my coding habits by building this. It's built on Foundation 6.
There's a lot of hip hop being published every day. Franklins will attempt to collect the four tracks of highest quality every week. It's not made to make money, just a place for people to discover four quality tracks every Friday.
It's an attempt to curate a list of a more personal touch of music, like a sub genre in itself, by being selected by taste.
If you feel you got the time, please check it out! Cheers!
This is C R I S P. Love what you are doing here. Subscribed already!
