CodeKit 3 has remote stylesheet editing now! (youtube.com)
4 hours ago from Jake Peterson, jake101.com
Not to take away from CodeKit, but for the other BrowserSync lovers out there, you can easily do this.
See: https://github.com/BrowserSync/browser-sync/releases/tag/v2.17.0
Article (not by me): https://medium.com/@markbrouch/edit-live-sites-on-the-fly-with-browsersync-426690dac3f1
