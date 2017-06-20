3 comments

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 21 hours ago

    Loved reading this.

    My older brother has ADHD. It's been part of his life as long as we've been around....and we're in our mid-40s now. Growing up, he was on meds throughout school, Ritalin I believe....and I think it helped him quite a bit then. As far as I know he's not used it in his adult life....whether that's helped or hurt him, I'm not sure. he studied design (as did I ) and while I work in the field, he does not...

    At any rate, I'm glad you wrote the article, and I'm going to forward it on to my brother and see what he thinks....

    My wife has often remarked that I probably have it to some extent as well, but somehow developed coping mechanisms that my brother didn't.

    • Ryan RushingRyan Rushing, 2 minutes ago

      I'm curious to know what your brother thinks about it, considering his experience was as a child. Since my first diagnosis came at 25, my doctor thought it was interesting that I had zero problems in growing up and in school. I guess it affects people differently. The brain is real weird

  • Ryan RushingRyan Rushing, 22 hours ago

    I'm very curious about other's experiences. If you have to deal with ADHD, what are some tools that you use to stay on track?

