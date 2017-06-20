Open & analyze Sketch (and PSD) files anywhere for free

Hi, my name is Ivan and I am a developer of the Photopea photo editor, which works in a browser and has an excellent support for the PSD format. Some time ago, I wrote here, that PP can open Sketch files and save them to PSD, export PNGs etc.

Recently, I have added vector editing tools into Photopea. Now, you can edit existing vector graphics from Sketch files (even on the level of Bézier curves) or add new graphics.

Also, the format support has improved (I guess we could open 95 % of Sketch files by then, and we can open 99 % of Sketch files now), thanks to bug reports from our users. We can also open multi-page files and convert Sketch artboards to PSD artboards.

Click on these links to see actual Sketch files being parsed and rendered by your computer, without downloading or installing any software :) Code Editor, Miranda Kerr, Milk Page, The Martian.

Do you think it can be useful for you? If yes, what other features would you like to have? We are also looking for that 1% of problematic files, that PP can't handle yet :)

