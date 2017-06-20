Re-branding death - Farewill (farewill.com)
1 hour ago from Harry Copeman, Head of Design at Farewill
1 hour ago from Harry Copeman, Head of Design at Farewill
Looks wonderful here on mobile, fantastic stuff.
Only hang up I've got is the "print and sign it" graphic; the abstract visuals are a nice touch throughout, but that particular image reads as somewhat garbled in a way that pulled my attention. Just my impression though.
Nice work!
Hey Andrew, glad you like! Solid feedback, looking to change this soon.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now