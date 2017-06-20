Farewill — an online service providing legal forms and information (farewill.com)
7 hours ago from Harry Copeman, Head of Design at Farewill
7 hours ago from Harry Copeman, Head of Design at Farewill
Great job Harry! A clean, empathetic website and a beautiful brand to go with it.
This looks amazing. Well done! Love the simplicity and ease of it. Wills are usually a touchy subject and some people prefer not to deal with it, but this website's take makes the whole thing much more approachable and less daunting to do.
...a little but nice approach on brutalist design...
This is absolutely gorgeous! The iconography is so neat, and the onboarding method starting with clicking "I live in England or Wales" is brilliant, too!
Love this... very well put together Harry! Props
Looks wonderful here on mobile, fantastic stuff.
Only hang up I've got is the "print and sign it" graphic; the abstract visuals are a nice touch throughout, but that particular image reads as somewhat garbled in a way that pulled my attention. Just my impression though.
Nice work!
Hey Andrew, glad you like! Solid feedback, looking to change this soon.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now