7 comments

  • Chris HampshireChris Hampshire, 10 minutes ago

    Great job Harry! A clean, empathetic website and a beautiful brand to go with it.

    1 point
  • Ana SêrroAna Sêrro, 9 minutes ago

    This looks amazing. Well done! Love the simplicity and ease of it. Wills are usually a touchy subject and some people prefer not to deal with it, but this website's take makes the whole thing much more approachable and less daunting to do.

    0 points
  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 3 minutes ago

    ...a little but nice approach on brutalist design...

    0 points
  • Alex MontagueAlex Montague, a minute ago

    This is absolutely gorgeous! The iconography is so neat, and the onboarding method starting with clicking "I live in England or Wales" is brilliant, too!

    0 points
  • Dan WilkinsonDan Wilkinson, a minute ago

    Love this... very well put together Harry! Props

    0 points
  • Andrew DeWittAndrew DeWitt, 15 minutes ago

    Looks wonderful here on mobile, fantastic stuff.

    Only hang up I've got is the "print and sign it" graphic; the abstract visuals are a nice touch throughout, but that particular image reads as somewhat garbled in a way that pulled my attention. Just my impression though.

    Nice work!

    0 points