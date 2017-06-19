5 comments

  Mattan Ingram, 11 hours ago

    It's...so...beautiful. Not only the final site (which is great), but also their whole forward thinking attitude, willingness to share, and fantastic presentation.

  Frank Lämmer, 3 hours ago

    All nice and impressive. Only downside: The CSS laptop is heavy shit to render, scroll performance of my MacBook in Chrome really goes down.

  Pedro Pinto, 7 hours ago

    Benjamin it's an amazing designer. I'm curious to know if he's the only one in the Stripe design team working remotely.

  Cihad Turhan, 6 minutes ago

    When they release a new product, I spend some time to inspect and reverse-engineer what they did. They do amazing work with infinitely many small details around. Each time, they make me surprise.

    Their laptop was an PNG image in the past, when I looked the source I found an image with a dirty cropped image on the screen. Good that they recreated in CSS 3D.

    Edit: the image was not the laptop itself, but its shadows. Look how funny it is :)

  Eliot Slevin, 1 minute ago

    Wow, they went 110% in on the small details, way more than I expected.

