Connect: behind the front-end experience (stripe.com)
19 hours ago from Owen McFadzen, Entrepreneur-in-residence at Prehype.
19 hours ago from Owen McFadzen, Entrepreneur-in-residence at Prehype.
It's...so...beautiful. Not only the final site (which is great), but also their whole forward thinking attitude, willingness to share, and fantastic presentation.
All nice and impressive. Only downside: The CSS laptop is heavy shit to render, scroll performance of my MacBook in Chrome really goes down.
Benjamin it's an amazing designer. I'm curious to know if he's the only one in the Stripe design team working remotely.
When they release a new product, I spend some time to inspect and reverse-engineer what they did. They do amazing work with infinitely many small details around. Each time, they make me surprise.
Their laptop was an PNG image in the past, when I looked the source I found an image with a dirty cropped image on the screen. Good that they recreated in CSS 3D.
Edit: the image was not the laptop itself, but its shadows. Look how funny it is :)
Wow, they went 110% in on the small details, way more than I expected.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now