Games UX: PCs vs Consoles (gamesux.simplecast.fm)
1 hour ago from Charlie Deets, Product Designer at WhatsApp
Asked this in the podcast but I'm curious what DN has to say: what's the your favorite console controller?
I went with the obvious choice and said N64
Thanks for sharing. There aren't many Game UX resources on the internet.
