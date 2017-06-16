Best Font Manager for Mac
12 hours ago from Jake Peterson, jake101.com
FontExplorer Pro doesn't work that well since I updated to Sierra and I'm looking for a replacement with similar features. Is Suitcase Fusion the best font management app now?
You should try FontBase. It has a lot of cool features and is free.
You should take a look at RightFont
