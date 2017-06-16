Adobe Invoice Email (snpy.in)

21 hours ago from , Founder & Product Lead at Packhelp

1 comment

  • Patryk KabajPatryk Kabaj, 21 hours ago

    Every time I receive this e-mail, I don't know what to say. It feels rude (it isn't) but it's just a no no in my eyes.

    Disclaimer: yes, there is no text in the e-mail.

    1 point