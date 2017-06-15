Most DN comments have been reset to zero
16 hours ago from Daniel De Laney, Designer
If you look at any threads from January of this year or before, all comments will have a score of zero. This makes it difficult to read the threads, because the less useful comments may be at the top, and the good ones are mixed in somewhere. Examples:
- https://www.designernews.co/stories/72247-web-design-in-4-minutes
- https://www.designernews.co/stories/75964-microsoft-surface-studio
- https://www.designernews.co/stories/76470-sketch-41--an-iconic-new-look-and-more
Why did this happen, and can it be fixed?
