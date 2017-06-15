Ask DN: What's your hourly rate?

Following on from Jake Flemings thread 2 years ago I thought it might be good to make new one.

I posted in that original thread and was happy with my hourly rate of $22.50 (yep, $22 wasn't enough I needed that extra $0.50). I'm currently charging $50/hr and would love to get to $75 in the not too distant future. I think weekly pricing might be a good idea but I need to read up on it first.

Profession - UI Designer

Education - Self taught

Years Experience - 3

Current Hourly Rate - $50

Pricing Method - Hourly or Project pricing

Website/Portfolio - http://marcushanda.co and http://dribbble.com/marcushanda

It would be good if you could post the following information:-

Profession

Education

Years Experience

Current hourly rate

Pricing Method

Website/Portfolio