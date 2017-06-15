Ask DN: What's your hourly rate?
Following on from Jake Flemings thread 2 years ago I thought it might be good to make new one.
I posted in that original thread and was happy with my hourly rate of $22.50 (yep, $22 wasn't enough I needed that extra $0.50). I'm currently charging $50/hr and would love to get to $75 in the not too distant future. I think weekly pricing might be a good idea but I need to read up on it first.
Profession - UI Designer
Education - Self taught
Years Experience - 3
Current Hourly Rate - $50
Pricing Method - Hourly or Project pricing
Website/Portfolio - http://marcushanda.co and http://dribbble.com/marcushanda
It would be good if you could post the following information:-
Profession
Education
Years Experience
Current hourly rate
Pricing Method
Website/Portfolio
