Ask DN: What's your hourly rate?

5 hours ago from , Freelance UI Designer for Web & Mobile

Following on from Jake Flemings thread 2 years ago I thought it might be good to make new one.

I posted in that original thread and was happy with my hourly rate of $22.50 (yep, $22 wasn't enough I needed that extra $0.50). I'm currently charging $50/hr and would love to get to $75 in the not too distant future. I think weekly pricing might be a good idea but I need to read up on it first.

Profession - UI Designer
Education - Self taught
Years Experience - 3
Current Hourly Rate - $50
Pricing Method - Hourly or Project pricing
Website/Portfolio - http://marcushanda.co and http://dribbble.com/marcushanda

It would be good if you could post the following information:-
Profession
Education
Years Experience
Current hourly rate
Pricing Method
Website/Portfolio

  • Ben KroghBen Krogh, 2 minutes ago
    • Profession - Product Designer
    • Education - BA in Visual Communications
    • Years Experience - 8
    • Current hourly rate - $100
    • Pricing Method - Most of the time I will choose project-based pricing.
    • Website/Portfolio - http://benkrogh.com or http://dribbble.com/benkrogh

    I think with your current experience, $50/hr is fantastic. $75/hr for 3 years experience is quite high.

