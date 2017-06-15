We're looking for a free option to document brand guidelines

Hello DN,

As the title says, we're looking for a free solution to document the brand guidelines for several clients. Something with an end result like this: http://carbondesignsystem.com/

We found this one from Huge which is pretty nice but we would like to have the option to have two levels of pages in de structure.

Frontify looks pretty good but is really expensive. Do you you any other good systems we can download and host ourself?