ASK DN: Why is this site buggy, keeps giving a 404 error for my question

please recommend a visual design, template, theme, etc. that has the TITLE of the article, video, HELPFUL CONTENT, etc. AS THE FIRST THING YOU SEE
nothing else should be at top
it’s the best cleanest design on the ENTIRE WEB
please link to a perfect example of a visual design that fits this basic need
clean, not shiitty, design is a basic thing, we're in 2017 already
[ Hey this is for those highly interested in good web design & UX ] – please recommend a basic, CLEAN DESIGN in 2017
