Examples of design documentation
11 hours ago from Mr Gate13, UI/UX designer
Heya! Does anyone know of or have any examples of good design and interaction documentation for how an app/site will work and look? Im not just talking about design specs but something does goes further and can be put into a confluence page etc.
Any help or examples would be greatly appreciated!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now