UX Designer Portfolio Critique

20 hours ago from , UX and UI Designer

Hey guys! Hope everyone is having a great day! I just have one request, and that is for you guys to critique my portfolio site. I'm only looking for constructive criticisms, please!

http://www.wiafe.co/

Thank you guys for your time!

  • Warren BaskinWarren Baskin, 18 hours ago

    It's a very practical portfolio and gets the job done, and I love the color scheme.

    The code could be cleaner and the design could be more modern. You already seem to know HTML/CSS, but I suggest that you read up on HTML5 and semantic elements (header, nav, footer, main, etc), as well as CSS3. As far as the design goes, I suggest that you look at inspiration galleries to get an idea of what improvements can be made.

    The best thing to do is continuously iterate until you're happy with it - that will open you up to lots of learning. I wish you the best!

    Sites to help with HTML/CSS:
    https://www.codecademy.com/
    https://www.codeschool.com/
    https://www.w3schools.com/

    Sites that offer design inspiration:
    https://dribbble.com/
    http://www.siteinspire.com/
    https://sitesee.co/

    • Randolph Wiafe, 17 hours ago

      Thank you so much for taking the time to go over my site! I'm definitely going to keep everything you said in mind as I continue to improve it. Thank you again!

