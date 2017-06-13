React based Portfolios

Front End Developer & Designer

Hey DN, I'm looking at rebuilding my portfolio using React, and am looking for inspiration! I know this has probably been asked many times before, but would love any examples of React based portfolio sites. Thanks

  • Madison BullardMadison Bullard, 1 hour ago

    I don't know any individual artist portfolios built using React off the top of my head, but the fantastic game developers ustwo have a React-based site: https://ustwo.com/

    The best part: it's open source https://github.com/ustwo/ustwo.com-frontend

  • Alexander Haniotis, a minute ago

    https://ueno.co/

  • Art VandelayArt Vandelay, 2 minutes ago

    I'd advise against unless you understand the fallbacks.

    Biggest one being SEO/URL since you may not enable actual page refreshes or server-side rendering.

    Most folks say "oh who cares about SEO!" Which is generally true but when none of your page actually changes it can have drastic effects on how your work proliferates throughout the web.

    • Darrell Hanley, a minute ago

      You could just create the project as an isomorphic react project, or if you're using this with some cms, you could just have the backend pre populate the relevant meta tags for sites like Facebook..

