Movie Monkey: simple movie organizer (getmoviemonkey.com)
16 hours ago from Shrihari Sankaran, Product Designer at Freshdesk
Looks cool. A Windows version would also be nice.
Little more information would be nice on the landing page. Do I get to watch these movies? Is it for movies on my computer or does it link to streaming services like netflix and amazon? Do I have to manually add movies? Do I add the cover art myself? Just a couple lines of intent would help.
I'm a big movie collector and love finding different ways to catalog my collection but I wanna know what the app does beyond just building a list (like Letterboxd, iCheckMovies or IMDB). The landing page doesn't say anything at all really.
