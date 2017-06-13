2 comments

  Alex Ionescu

    Looks cool. A Windows version would also be nice.

  Matt Coady

    Little more information would be nice on the landing page. Do I get to watch these movies? Is it for movies on my computer or does it link to streaming services like netflix and amazon? Do I have to manually add movies? Do I add the cover art myself? Just a couple lines of intent would help.

    I'm a big movie collector and love finding different ways to catalog my collection but I wanna know what the app does beyond just building a list (like Letterboxd, iCheckMovies or IMDB). The landing page doesn't say anything at all really.

