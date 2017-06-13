56 Easter egg on DesignerNews 8 hours ago from Sandeep Sharma, Full-TIme User-Interface DesignerI have just found an easteregg on design news. Just constantly click on badge. Check here: http://recordit.co/DEi4feZHd6Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
