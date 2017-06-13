Unhoard 2.0 - We help you rediscover the things you saved, liked or favorited from the services you love

About a year ago we launched Unhoard, a tool to rediscover all the things you saved in your Pocket.

Recently we've launched Unhoard 2.0. We now help you rediscover the things you saved, liked or favorited from various services. Every week you get a personal newsletter from your collection. Seeing what you collected earlier inspires new ideas or helps to take action on ideas from the past.

For Unhoard 2.0 we've added more integrations, enabling you to unhoard from various services like Instapaper, Product Hunt, Dribbble, Urban Dictionary and Pocket.

We hope it helps you rediscover things you loved in the past and would love to hear what you think of Unhoard.

Get it! www.unhoard.io

Thanks, Misha & Dennis