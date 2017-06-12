User Defenders podcast - 035: Minding The Product Gap with Samuel Hulick
6 hours ago from Jason Ogle, Host of User Defenders podcast
Samuel Hulick (UserOnboard.com) shows us how to build bridges for our users. He motivates us to make sure that the effort put into building the software is not wasted in the onboarding experience. He also inspires us to stay curious, and always be learning.
