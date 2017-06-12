What are some good product design books for new and experienced designers?
13 hours ago from Mike Markoglou, UX/UI Designer at Rakun.ie
Let's make a nice list for all of us to see and choose our next book.
I co-authored "Tragic Design: The true impact of bad design and how to fix it."
As designers, its important for us to consider deeply our ethical code. We have a big part to play in how our world is being shaped through technology and if we don't stop to consider these issues, we can overlook them, and cause harm to those who use our products. Through our products we cause harm to our users through exclusion, darkpatterns, anger, and even physical harm.
In our book we aim to first shed a light on the different ways our work can harm others and then challenge designers to define their code of ethics.
We hope the book will help designers navigate through these difficult issues and use their skills as a designer to improve the world we live in. We hope designer will produce awesome work that also leaves the world better than they found it.
