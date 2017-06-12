Ora.pm: June update
2 hours ago from Vasil Enchev, Product Designer at Ora.pm
Hey Everyone,
As some of you might know I launched ora.pm a new task management/team collaboration service in April, I shared it here and received very valuable feedback! Because of this, I would love it if you fill this survey we are making. For those of you not familiar with Ora please go check it out, you'll love it!
Here is what's new in June's update:
- New card from anywhere (N / cmd+N)
- Quick @assign & [label] when you create a card
- Natural language due date when you create a task (next friday at 11am)
- Quickly open project picker with O / cmd+O start typing to filter projects
- Items in "closed" lists look completed now
- You can disable covers in board view
- You can choose if new or completed items go on to or on bottom
