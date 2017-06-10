Is there a "Colour Guide" for Sketch like the one Illustrator has?
14 hours ago from Dan Taplin, UI / UX Designer
Hey all,
Looking for a Sketch plugin which - like Illustrator's "Colour Guide" - produces entire colour schemes based on one specific colour. Something which can produce; complementary colours, shades, tints etc
Any help, much appreciated Love love love
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now