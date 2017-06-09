1 comment

  • Scott HurffScott Hurff, 18 minutes ago

    Thanks for posting!

    TL;DR of the new Framer Design is that it's super streamlined. No frills, no fancy graphics editing stuff. It's meant for interaction design and that's what it does well. And that means that there's definitely a learning curve.

    You sent us a lot of requests about the new Framer and so we're really excited to launch this 40m course.

    Any questions? Ask away.

    0 points