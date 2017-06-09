Suggestion: A badge for Tools

1 hour ago from , Señor Designer

We all share a lot of new tools here and none of the current badges are a good descriptor for it. If something like "Figma" came out today, I wouldn't have a proper badge to show it off.

I'd like to suggest a Tools badge.

1 comment

  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 1 minute ago

    I already have written a feedback, i got the answer that they are working on that. It might be that more badges are coming. But this one for tools is really important!

    0 points