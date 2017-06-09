Suggestion: A badge for Tools
1 hour ago from Tony Gines, Señor Designer
We all share a lot of new tools here and none of the current badges are a good descriptor for it. If something like "Figma" came out today, I wouldn't have a proper badge to show it off.
Current badges to choose from:
I'd like to suggest a Tools badge.
