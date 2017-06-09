I would love to work with Sketchapp but my manager suggesting Axure (Which has more limitations for design)

10 hours ago from , Front end developer

Hi guys, I would love to work with Sketchapp, but manager is suggesting axure. but im not getting how to convince him for sketch on axure ? is anyone can help me to give the difference between on both applications?

  Patrick Rushton, 1 minute ago

    I use Sketch on a daily basis but have used Axure a lot for advanced prototyping.

    For some design work, such as web applications, Axure is surprisingly capable. It had text styles and symbols (masters) long before Sketch and deals nicely with style overrides in a way that's closer to CSS.

    Also setting up things like text blocks with padding, background colours top, left, right, bottom borders, etc. are a breeze and can be done with single elements in Axure rather than the multiple layers needed in Sketch. Axure also has table layouts, which are missing from Sketch.

    What it lacks is things like blend modes, advanced vector tools, masks. I tend to use Axure and Sketch together. Axure's support for web fonts is also a nice way to get custom scalable vectors into designs.

    Since you're asking for a comparison with Sketch, I've concentrated on the Axure's visual design capabilities. Obviously when it comes to prototyping, Axure is extremely powerful - but again, more suited for web applications imo. For mobile UI with touch gestures and transitions, I would rather use Sketch in combination with Flinto or Framer.

    
  Jason KirtleyJason Kirtley, a minute ago

    Axure is way more useful for putting together prototypes for testing etc. Sketch is a way more powerful design tool. Also I am not a fan of Axure's UI/interface.

    