I would love to work with Sketchapp but my manager suggesting Axure (Which has more limitations for design)
10 hours ago from Umesh Patil, Front end developer
Hi guys, I would love to work with Sketchapp, but manager is suggesting axure. but im not getting how to convince him for sketch on axure ? is anyone can help me to give the difference between on both applications?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now