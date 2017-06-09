Design studios in Tokyo

Hola, From September 9th until the 23rd our whole studio will be traveling over to Japan. It's an inspirational trip for all of us, we earned some money to make it happen an we are super excited about traveling and learn about a completely different culture than ours. That said, we will love to meet studios from Japan, get to visit their office or just hang with them.

If you feel like meeting a bunch of designers and drink great coffee from Costa Rica, please let me know.

You can check our work at: pupila.co or send me an email to bruno(at)pupila.co