Is it OK to use an existing design system for your own website?
9 hours ago from Adam Rasheed, Creatix Online Marketing
With the creation of so many design systems from tech companies, we're starting to see design systems everywhere. As a solo designer, we don't have the resources or someone like AirBnB to create a full design system for our own personal portfolio site or blog.
Do you think its OK to use an existing design system on your own personal site? Why or why not?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now