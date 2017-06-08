Is it OK to use an existing design system for your own website?

With the creation of so many design systems from tech companies, we're starting to see design systems everywhere. As a solo designer, we don't have the resources or someone like AirBnB to create a full design system for our own personal portfolio site or blog.

Do you think its OK to use an existing design system on your own personal site? Why or why not?

  • Rey AlejandroRey Alejandro, a minute ago

    Yes, Especially if there is no copyright. Material design system is Free for example, there are also open source design systems out there and specially if it's for personal use only.

  • Tim SilvaTim Silva, 3 hours ago

    I'd could create strong arguments for yes and no answers. I think custom/existing are both okay. Its a fight between practicality and perfectionism.

    For yes: Front-end code is open source and as the popular (although questionable) quote from Albert Einstein goes, "The secret to creativity is knowing how to hide your sources." Who has time to do that when there are free templates on squarespace that will make life easier for you and most employers won't notice the different (sadly) if they are considering you for a job.

    For no: Shouldn't your portfolio focus on what you can do? If you can code and design systems, why not prove it with your own website? Also, copying someone else's system could be consider ethically questionable depending on how you do it. If you copy someone else's work and claim it as your own (and even hiding it), that is wrong and lazy.

    Personally, I lean more towards no, at least for myself. I did most of my own website custom (aside from libraries like jQuery and a JS script or two).

