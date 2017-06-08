What is React? -- an illustrated intro (React course for Designers update 2)

Hey DN,

I've been working really hard on the React course for designers since my last update. It feels great that I can give you another update!

This post is what I've got so far: What is React?.

As you can see, it took way longer than I expected! I have tried perhaps five versions before settling down with the analogies in the article. Hopefully the current version is easy to understand.

BTW: I signed up for a new domain name for the course: learnreact.design.

Let me know what you think!

Thanks,