What is React? -- an illustrated intro (React course for Designers update 2)
25 minutes ago from Linton Ye, Founder at jimu Labs
Hey DN,
I've been working really hard on the React course for designers since my last update. It feels great that I can give you another update!
This post is what I've got so far: What is React?.
As you can see, it took way longer than I expected! I have tried perhaps five versions before settling down with the analogies in the article. Hopefully the current version is easy to understand.
BTW: I signed up for a new domain name for the course: learnreact.design.
Let me know what you think!
Thanks,
