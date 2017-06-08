The Psychology Principles Every UI/UX Designer Needs to Know (blog.marvelapp.com)
4 hours ago from Thanasis Rig, Mobile UI/UX Designer
IMO, cognitive load is the most interesting one here - it's such an underrated factor. I see it happen all the time that sites overload the user with information, often also asking them to do way too many different things.
Very true, don't know exactly why but I believe Cognitive Load is overlooked in many cases!
I heard a talk recently that used a great analogy about how cognitive load can be thought of as fuel. Your users only have so much fuel they can burn before they run out
The point being that a feature of your product should require as little fuel as possible to be used for its intended purpose.
