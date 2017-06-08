1 comment

  • Stephen OlmsteadStephen Olmstead, 26 minutes ago

    Hey DN friends!

    We’re continuing to chat with designers about which tasks they are performing frequently that are ripe for workflow streamlining/simplification. One such task that kept popping up over and over again was the usage of stock imagery within designs.

    That’s why I’m excited to announce a new plugin today that we’ve created in close partnership with our friends at Getty Images: Craft Stock. The new Craft Stock plugin lets you quickly search, comp, license, and download high-quality imagery without ever leaving the context of Sketch or Photoshop. Plus it provides full-access to the massive, high-quality stock libraries of both iStock and Getty Images.

    Craft Stock

    Give it a go and let us know what you think, we’ve been using it internally for sometime and its been a major productivity boost for our team. As always- we welcome your feedback! Enjoy!

