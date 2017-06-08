Craft Stock from InVision (invisionapp.com)
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, VP, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, VP, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Hey DN friends!
We’re continuing to chat with designers about which tasks they are performing frequently that are ripe for workflow streamlining/simplification. One such task that kept popping up over and over again was the usage of stock imagery within designs.
That’s why I’m excited to announce a new plugin today that we’ve created in close partnership with our friends at Getty Images: Craft Stock. The new Craft Stock plugin lets you quickly search, comp, license, and download high-quality imagery without ever leaving the context of Sketch or Photoshop. Plus it provides full-access to the massive, high-quality stock libraries of both iStock and Getty Images.
Give it a go and let us know what you think, we’ve been using it internally for sometime and its been a major productivity boost for our team. As always- we welcome your feedback! Enjoy!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology. Proudly published by Andrew Wilkinson.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now