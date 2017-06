We're looking for people to help us with feedback

We're looking for help at Digital Profile from freelancers to shape a better product. We set up a private committee of freelancers to help gather feedback on concepts and prototypes of new upcoming features before we put them into production.

Rewards up for grabs to those that provide useful and constructive feedback.

https://join.slack.com/digital-feedback/shared_invite/MTkzOTkwNjg4ODA0LTE0OTY4MzAyOTAtYThmMzc3MDI4Ng