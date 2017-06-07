Cheapest Way to Use Adobe Creative Cloud?
15 hours ago from Jason Murray
I know, I know, there's Sketch, Figma, etc. but I still need to use Adobe for my projects. My question is: has anyone figured out a cheaper way to subscribe to CC?
I'm currently paying $50/mo and only use Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and occasionally InDesign.
I thought maybe I could buy the Photography plan (Photoshop + Lightroom) for $9.99/mo and then buy Illustrator separately for $19.99/mo but I'm not sure they allow mixing and matching plans like that.
