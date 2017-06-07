Apple releases iOS 11 Kit with new San Francisco Pro font for Sketch
1 hour ago from Joe Roberto, UI Designer @ Apartments.com
Apple released the new iOS 11 UI Kit's for Sketch, Photoshop, and Adobe XD. A nice little gem hidden in there is the new San Francisco Pro font!
At first glimpse , this UI Kit is the most robust iOS UI Kit provided by Apple. This is going to make a lot of designers very happy.
