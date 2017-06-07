Why would you want to work remote as a designer?

Hi dear fellow designers,

I have this situation and would like to get your opinion on it:

I'm hiring. I will not further advertise, for that we have job boards. I have people applying and also people I personally reach out because of their portfolio and my believe they would be a good fit.

In the last few interviews I was quite surprised... most of the candidate want to work remote!

Yeah, I know it's possible. We live in a globally connected world and theoretically one could do everything virtually. Our company is also investing a lot of resources to enable that and I'm daily working with colleagues around the globe that I see only few times a year. We have flexible working hours... possibility to do home office etc.

But still... we have our offices. And we don't do remote only contracts. You either move to the region of the position (we even help you by moving) or not. And I believe that's good. Because even if we are doing and supporting all this virtual things, the most critical stuff get's still done face to face (and let's not even go into company culture)

Meeting with Product Owner, Devs, Stakeholders, End-users for god sake... face to face always wins! Especially if you are a designer! Going to a creative room with the team will produce so much more as a skype call!

So my questions are:

Do you agree with my statement that face to face always wins or am I to old-school here? In case my statement is somehow true and you really strive to make a carrier as a designer - why the hell would someone want a remote only position?! How do you imagine this working out?

In point 2 let's ignore life situations e.g.: family sickness etc - that I can understand.

But I talked with young people with no apparent reason not to relocate and I have difficulties understanding them ... so I just want to recalibrate my view on the world here :)

Thx for any feedback!