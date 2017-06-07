UX Inspire Ver2.0 - Real time usability testing on popular apps (canvasflip.com)
42 minutes ago from V. M, Entrepreneur
42 minutes ago from V. M, Entrepreneur
We posted Inspire almost an year ago to help you get inspirations from best UXflows from the popular apps and it just took off.. :) Thousands of UXers refer these UX Flows every month to get inspired.
Thanks to all your feedback and encouragement, we have updated the Inspire with UX analytics to learn from - what worked from them and well, what did not.
Sharing all the analytics in one place and give you real-time test by yourself.
Try it now and let me know what ya guys think.
Cheers! VM
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology. Proudly published by Andrew Wilkinson.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now