iOS 11 silently introduces SF Pro with almost 1000 new glyphs and support for more languages

Not sure if some of you already noticed this or it's just not noteworthy. But I've done some digging and it sure does seem like this is another low-key addition alongside iOS 11. The new OS will ship with "SF Pro" which has 2324 glyphs compared to SF which has 1585 glyphs. Most noticeably is the new lowercase "a" that's featured in the new Notes app as a headline.

Additionally, I wonder if Apple is also going to release a condensed version of San Francisco. This is hinted at with the new Apple Pay and Apple News.

SF Pro is attached to the new design resources for anyone to try out. No dev account needed.

What do you guys think?