High Sierra, Have You Tried It?
17 hours ago from Jakie Future
I know it's bad idea to use developer beta as a daily OS. But still, have you tried it? What apps work/don't work?... especially Sketch?
I did the upgrade, went smooth, even upgraded to the new filesystem without a hassle. Besides the fingerprint sensor (2016 MacbookPro) everything seems to be working for me. No crashes so far, no slowness (like with the iOS betas), ...
I guess they did not do major changes like they usually do, as they also announced, this is more polishing the OS
I don't have Sketch installed, but Zeplin and Photoshop seems to work fine, for what it's worth
//edit: Oh, and no sound in videos in Safari developer preview, for some reason
Wait is the file system still called Finder or something else?
That is not exactly what I meant, "file system" is they way data is organized on your disk. Check out https://www.apple.com/macos/high-sierra-preview/ and look for "file system"
How about Safari? It's faster etc?
Clone your system onto a secondary disk, update the OS, see what works. Personally, I didn't see anything that would make it worth the trouble.
All the optimisations they made are welcome but seeing how the betas will be inevitably buggy, I hardly see the point in getting them - the improvements will be canceled out by the bugs. To me, nothing in the new OS is tempting enough to make it hard to wait until October.
Sketch didn't work for me after upgrading. Would crash all the time. Don't update yet. Wait for the public beta at the end of the month.
Yep - I thought it would be fine, but my Sketch has got constant spinning beach ball
Every year the same stupid question...
Gonna just start telling people who ask this that it works great and has zero problems. First hand experience of losing an entire work day or two to having to rollback their OS when everything goes wrong will be the only thing to convince them what an utterly terrible idea this is.
